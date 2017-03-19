44News Almanac For The Week Of March 19th

The people and events that shaped this week in history.

March 19th

1628 – The Massachusetts colony was founded by Englishmen.

1748 – The English Naturalization Act passed granting Jews right to colonize in the U.S.

1831 – The first bank robbery in America was reported. The City Bank of New York City lost $245,000 in the robbery.

1903 – The U.S. Senate ratified the Cuban treaty, gaining naval bases in Guantanamo and Bahia Honda.

1915 – Pluto was photographed for the first time. However, it was not known at the time.

1918 – The U.S. Congress approved Daylight-Saving Time.

1931 – The state of Nevada legalized gambling.

1953 – The Academy Awards aired on television for the first time.

1954 – The first rocket-driven sled that ran on rails was tested in Alamogordo, NM.

1968 – Students at Howard University students seized an administration building.

1977 – The last episode of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” aired.

1979 – The U.S. House of Representatives began broadcasting its daily business on TV.

1994 – The largest omelet in history was made with 160,000 eggs in Yokohama, Japan.

1998 – The World Health Organization warned of tuberculosis epidemic that could kill 70 million people in the next two decades.

2002 – Operation Anaconda, the largest U.S.-led ground offensive since the Gulf War, ended in eastern Afghanistan.

2002 – Actor Ben Kingsley was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace.

March 20th

1760 – The great fire of Boston destroyed 349 buildings.

1854 – The Republican Party was organized in Ripon, WI. About 50 slavery opponents began the new political group.

1865 – A plan by John Wilkes Booth to abduct U.S. President Abraham Lincoln was ruined when Lincoln changed his plans and did not appear at the Soldier’s Home near Washington, DC.

1868 – Jesse James Gang robbed a bank in Russelville, KY, of $14,000.

1899 – At Sing Sing prison, Martha M. Place became the first woman to be executed in the electric chair. She was put to death for the murder of her stepdaughter.

1933 – The first German concentration camp was completed at Dachau.

1982 – U.S. scientists’ returned from Antarctica with the first land mammal fossils found there.

1985 – CBS-TV presented “The Romance of Betty Boop.”

1985 – Libby Riddles won the 1,135-mile Anchorage-to-Nome dog race becoming the first woman to win the Iditarod.

1992 – Janice Pennington was awarded $1.3 million for accident on the set of the “Price is Right” TV show.

1999 – Bertrand Piccard and Brian Jones became the first men to circumnavigate the Earth in a hot air balloon. The non-stop trip began on March 3 and covered 26,500 miles.

1999 – Legoland California opened Carlsbad, California.

2000 – Former Black Panther Jamil Abdullah Al-Amin, once known as H. Rap Brown, was captured following a shootout that left a sherriff’s deputy dead.

2002 – Arthur Andersen pled innocent to charges that it had shredded documents and deleted computer files related to the energy company Enron.

March 21st

1854 – St. Meinrad Archabbey in Spencer County was founded. It is one of only two Archabbeys in the United States and one of only 11 in the world.

1954 – The Miracle Miracle happened 63 years ago. The unexpected basketball State Championship victory by tiny Milan High School inspired the movie Hoosiers, becoming the single most famous event in Indiana basketball history, and the definition of Hoosier hysteria.

1980 – Republican Mayor of Evansville Russell G. Lloyd Sr. was assassinated. He was in office from 1972 to 1980. Julie Van Orden shot Lloyd four times with a handgun, in the head, neck, and shoulders, killing him — in a fit of anger after a brief argument.

March 23rd

1824 – Nine Native Americans were murdered near Pendleton, Indiana. It was known as The Fall Creek Massacre, the crime resulted in the hanging of three white men, the first time such a penalty had been carried out for the killing of Native Americans.

1867 – Madam C.J. Walker was born Sarah Breedlove. After suffering from a scalp ailment that resulted in her own hair loss, she invented a line of African-American hair care products in 1905.

