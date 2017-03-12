44News Almanac For The Week Of March 12th, 2017

The people and events that shaped this week in history.

March 12th

1755 – In North Arlington, NJ, the steam engine was used for the first time.

1789 – The U.S. Post Office was established.

1894 – Coca-Cola was sold in bottles for the first time.

1912 – The Girl Scout organization was founded. The original name was Girl Guides.

1930 – Ghandi began his 200-mile march to the sea that symbolized his defiance of British rule over India.

1985 – Former U.S. President Richard M. Nixon announced that he planned to drop Secret Service protection and hire his own bodyguards in an effort to lower the deficit by $3 million.

1993 – Janet Reno was sworn in as the first female U.S. attorney general.

2003 – In Utah, Elizabeth Smart was reunited with her family nine months after she was abducted from her home.

March 13th

0483 – St. Felix III began his reign as Pope.

1781 – Sir William Herschel discovered the planet Uranus.

1852 – The New York “Lantern” newspaper published the first “Uncle Sam cartoon”. It was drawn by Frank Henry Bellew.

1865 – Jefferson Davis signed a bill authorizing slaves to be used as soldiers for the Confederacy.

1868 – The U.S. Senate began the impeachment trial of President Andrew Johnson.

1884 – Standard time was adopted throughout the U.S.

1935 – Three-thousand-year-old archives were found in Jerusalem confirming some biblical history.

1957 – Jimmy Hoffa was arrested by the FBI on bribery charges.

1980 – A jury in Winamac, IN, found Ford Motor Company innocent of reckless homicide in the deaths of three young women that had been riding in a Ford Pinto.

2012 – After 244 years of publication, Encyclopædia Britannica announced it would discontinue its print edition.

March 14th

1743 – First American town meeting was held at Boston’s Faneuil Hall.

1794 – Eli Whitney received a patent for his cotton gin.

1891 – Carl Fisher and his brothers opened a bicycle shop in Indianapolis that would fuel another purchase later. In 1909 Fisher in partnership with James Allison and two other investors went on to purchase 400 acres of farmland in western Marion County for a track that would later become the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

1936 – Adolf Hitler told a crowd of 300,000 that Germany’s only judge is God and itself.

1943 – U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt became the first U.S. President to fly in an airplane while in office.

1964 – A Dallas jury found Jack Ruby guilty of the murder of Lee Harvey Oswald.

1967 – John F. Kennedy’s body was moved from a temporary grave to a permanent one.

1980 – A Polish airliner crashed while making an emergency landing near Warsaw. 87 people were killed. A 14-man U.S. boxing team was aboard the plane.

March 15th

44 BC – Roman Emperor Julius Caesar was assassinated by high ranking Roman Senators. The day is known as the “Ides of March.”

1892 – New York State unveiled the new automatic ballot voting machine.

1937 – In Chicago, IL, the first blood bank to preserve blood for transfusion by refrigeration was established at the Cook County Hospital.

1938 – Oil was discovered in Saudi Arabia.

1954 – CBS television debuted its “Morning Show.”

1971 – CBS television announced it was going to drop “The Ed Sullivan Show.”

1979 – Pope John Paul II published his first encyclical “Redemptor Hominis.” In the work he warned of the growing gap between the rich and poor.

1989 – The U.S. Food and Drug administration decided to impound all fruit imported from Chile after two cyanide-tainted grapes were found in Philadelphia, PA.

1990 – The Ford Explorer was introduced to the public.

1991 – Four Los Angeles police officers were indicted in the beating of Rodney King on March 3, 1991.

1998 – CBS’ “60 Minutes” aired an interview with former White House employee Kathleen Willey. Wiley said U.S. President Clinton made unwelcome sexual advances toward her in the Oval Office in 1993.

2002 – In the U.S., Burger King began selling a veggie burger. The event was billed as the first veggie burger to be sold nationally by a fast food chain.

March 16th

1190 – The Crusaders began the massacre of Jews in York, England.

1521 – Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan reached the Philippines. He was killed the next month by natives

1883 – Susan Hayhurst graduated from the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy. She was the first woman pharmacy graduate.

1901 – More than 50,000 people paid their respects to former U.S. President Benjamin Harrison as his body laid at the Indiana Statehouse Rotunda. He served as the nation’s 23rd president from 1889 to 1893.

1945 – Iwo Jima was declared secure by the Allies. However, small pockets of Japanese resistance still existed.

1964 – U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson submitted a $1 billion war on poverty program to Congress.

1984 – William Buckley, the CIA station chief in Beirut, was kidnapped by gunmen. He died while in captivity.

1985 – Terry Anderson, an Associated Press newsman, was taken hostage in Beirut. He was released in December 4, 1991.

1988 – Indictments were issued for Lt. Colonel Oliver North, Vice Admiral John Poindexter of the National Security Council, and two others for their involvement in the Iran-Contra affair.

1998 – Rwanda began mass trials for 1994 genocide with 125,000 suspects for 500,000 murders.

March 17th

March 17th

0461 – Bishop Patrick, St. Patrick, died in Saul. Ireland celebrates this day in his honor.

1756 – St. Patrick’s Day was celebrated in New York City for the first time. The event took place at the Crown and Thistle Tavern.

1930 – In New York, construction began on the Empire State Building. Excavation at the site began on January 22.

1959 – The Dalai Lama (Lhama Dhondrub, Tenzin Gyatso) fled Tibet and went to India.

1967 – Snoopy and Charlie Brown of “Peanuts” were on the cover of “LIFE” magazine.

1972 – U.S. President Nixon asked Congress to halt busing in order to achieve desegregation.

1992 – White South Africans approved constitutional reforms to give legal equality to blacks.

1999 – A panel of medical experts concluded that marijuana had medical benefits for people suffering from cancer and AIDS.

2004 – NASA’s Messenger became the first spacecraft to enter into orbit around Mercury. The probe took more than 270,000 pictures before it crashed into the surface of Mercury on April 30, 2015.

March 18th

1834 – The first railroad tunnel in the U.S. was completed. The work was in Pennsylvania.

1881 – Barnum and Bailey’s Greatest Show on Earth opened in Madison Square Garden.

1920 – Greece adopted the Gregorian calendar.

1922 – Mohandas K. Gandhi was sentenced to six years in prison for civil disobedience in India. He served only 2 years of the sentence.

1945 – Maurice “Rocket” Richard became the first National Hockey League (NHL) player to score 50 goals.

1954 – RKO Pictures was sold for $23,489,478. It became the first motion picture studio to be owned by an individual. The person was Howard Hughes.

1955 – Groundbreaking happened for Evansville’s Roberts Municipal Stadium. The arena was in operation for 55 years.

1963 – The U.S. Supreme Court handed down the Miranda decision concerning legal council for defendants.

1970 – The NFL selected Wilson to be the official football.

1990 – Thirteen paintings were stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. The value was $100 million making it the largest art robbery in history.

1989 – A 4,400-year-old mummy was discovered at the Pyramid of Cheops in Egypt.

Comments

comments