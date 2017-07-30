44News Almanac For The Week Of July 30th, 2017

July 30th

1956 – The phrase “In God We Trust” was adopted as the U.S. national motto.

1965 – President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Social Security Act that established Medicare, a health insurance program for elderly Americans, and Medicaid into law.

1976- Bruce Jenner wins gold in the decathlon at the Montreal Olympics. His 8,617 points set a world record in the event.

2003 – In Mexico, the last ‘old style’ Volkswagon Beetle rolled off an assembly line.

July 31st

1928 – MGM’s Leo the lion roared for the first time. He introduced MGM’s first talking picture, “White Shadows on the South Seas.”

1955 – Marilyn Bell of Toronto, Canada, at age 17, became the youngest person to swim the English Channel.

1975 – James Riddle Hoffa, one of the most influential American labor leaders of the 20th century, disappears in Detroit, Michigan. No one knows what happened to Hoffa, but people claim he was the victim of a Mafia hit.

1989 – The Game Boy handheld video game device was released in the U.S.

August 1st

1790 – The first U.S. census was completed with a total population of 3,929,214 recorded. The areas included were the present states of Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont and Virginia.

1966 – Charles Whitman, who was an ex marine, goes on a killing spree at the University of Texas. He killed 14 people, wounded 31, and killed his mother and wife the night before. Another person died in 2001 because of his injuries.

1981 – MTV: Music Television goes on the air for the first time ever, with the words (spoken by one of MTV’s creators, John Lack): “Ladies and gentlemen, rock and roll.” The Buggles’ “Video Killed the Radio Star” was the first music video to air on the new cable television channel, which initially was available only to households in parts of New Jersey. MTV went on to revolutionize the music industry and become an influential source of pop culture and entertainment in the United States and other parts of the world, including Europe, Asia and Latin America, which all have MTV-branded channels.

2006 – Cuban leader Fidel Castro turned over absolute power when he gave his brother Raul authority while he underwent an intestinal surgery.

August 2nd

1776 – Members of the Continental Congress began adding their signatures to the Declaration of Independence.

1876 – “Wild Bill” Hickok, one of the greatest gunfighters of the American West, is murdered in Deadwood, South Dakota. Born in Illinois in 1837, James Butler “Wild Bill” Hickok first gained notoriety as a gunfighter in 1861 when he coolly shot three men who were trying to kill him.

1921 – Eight White Sox players were acquitted of throwing the 1919 World Series.

1939 – U.S. President Roosevelt signed the Hatch Act. The act prohibited civil service employees from taking an active part in political campaigns.

August 3rd

1492 – Christopher Columbus left Palos, Spain with three ships. The voyage led him to what is now known as the Americas. He reached the Bahamas on October 12.

1949 – NBA is born. After a damaging three-year battle to win both players and fans, the rival Basketball Association of America (BAA) and National Basketball League (NBL) merge to form the National Basketball Association (NBA).

1956 – Bedloe’s Island had its name changed to Liberty Island.

2004 – NASA launched the spacecraft Messenger. The 6 1/2 year journey was planned to arrive at the planet Mercury in March 2011. On April 30, 2015, Messenger crashed into the surface of Mercury after sending back more than 270,000 pictures.

August 4th

1892 – Lizzy Borden’s parents are found hacked up in their Fall River, Massachusetts home. Borden was charged in their deaths, but then she was acquitted of all charges. Lizzy Borden died in 1927.

1922 – The death of Alexander Graham Bell, two days earlier, was recognized by AT&T and the Bell Systems by shutting down all of its switchboards and switching stations. The shutdown affected 13 million phones.

1944 – Anne Frank is captured. The Nazi Gestap captures 15-year-old Jewish diarist Anne Frank and her family in a sealed-off area of an Amsterdam warehouse after receiving a tip from a Dutch informer. The Franks took shelter there in 1942 out of fear of deportation to a concentration camp.

1987 – The Fairness Doctrine was rescinded by the Federal Communications Commission. The doctrine had required that radio and TV stations present controversial issues in a balanced fashion.

August 5th

1861 – Abraham Lincoln imposes the first federal income tax by signing the Revenue Act. Lincoln and Congress agreed to impose a three percent tax on annual incomes over $800. The wartime measure was rescinded in 1872.

1914 – First electric traffic signal installed at the corner of Euclid Avenue and East 105th Street in Cleveland, Ohio.

1966 – In New York, groundbreaking for the construction of the original World Trade Center began.

2011 – Juno was launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on a mission to Jupiter. It was the first solar-powered spacecraft to go to Jupiter.

