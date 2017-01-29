44News Almanac For The Week Of January 29th, 2017

A look back at the people and events that made headlines this week in history:

January 29th

1845 – Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Raven” was published for the first time in the “New York Evening Mirror.”

1861 – In America, Kansas became the 34th state of the Union.

1886 – The first successful petrol-driven motorcar, built by Karl Benz, was patented.

1936 – The first members of major league baseball’s Hall of Fame were named in Cooperstown, NY.

1963 – The first members to the NFL’s Hall of Fame were named in Canton, OH.

1998 – A bomb exploded at an abortion clinic in Birmingham, AL, killing an off-duty policeman and severely wounding a nurse. Eric Rudolph was charged with this bombing and three other attacks in Atlanta.

January 30th

1649 – England’s King Charles I was beheaded.

1847 – The town of Yerba Buena was renamed San Francisco.

1933 – “The Lone Ranger” was heard on radio for the first time. The program ran for 2,956 episodes and ended in 1955.

1933 – Adolf Hitler was named the German Chancellor.

January 31st

1865 – In America, General Robert E. Lee was named general-in-chief of the Confederate armies.

1865 – The 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives. It was ratified by the necessary number of states on December 6, 1865. The amendment abolished slavery in the United States.

1876 – All Native American Indians were ordered to move into reservations.

1893 – The trademark “Coca-Cola” was first registered in the United States Patent Office.

1940 – The first Social Security check was issued by the U.S. Government.

1985 – The final Jeep rolled off the assembly line at the AMC plant in Toledo, OH.

February 1st

1790 – The U.S. Supreme Court convened for the first time in New York City.

1861 – Texas voted to secede from the Union.

1862 – “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” by Julia Ward Howe was first published in the “Atlantic Monthly.”

1867 – In the U.S., bricklayers start working 8-hour days.

1900 – Eastman Kodak Co. introduced the $1 Brownie box camera.

1919 – The first Miss America was crowned in New York City.

1979 – Patty Hearst was released from prison after serving 22 months of a seven-year sentence for bank robbery. Her sentence had been commuted by U.S. President Carter.

1994 – Jeff Gillooly plead guilty in Portland, OR, for his role in the attack on figure skater Nancy Kerrigan. Gillooly, Tonya Harding’s ex-husband, struck a plea bargain under which he confessed to racketeering charges in exchange for testimony implicating Harding.

February 2nd

1653 – New Amsterdam, now known as New York City, was incorporated.

1863 – Samuel Langhorne Clemens used a pseudonym for the first time. He is better remembered by the pseudonym which is Mark Twain.

1887 – The beginning of Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, PA.

1950 – “What’s My Line” debuted on CBS television.

February 3rd

1690 – The first paper money in America was issued by the Massachusetts colony. The currency was used to pay soldiers that were fighting in the war against Quebec.

1809 – The territory of Illinois was created.

1900 – In Frankfort, KY, gubernatorial candidate William Goebels died from an assasin’s bullet wounds. On August 18, 1900, Ex-Sec. of State Caleb Powers was found guilt of conspiracy to murder Gov. Goebels.

1959 – The Day the Music Died – Buddy Holly (22), Ritchie Valens (17), the Big Bopper (28) and pilot Roger Peterson died in a plane crash in Iowa.

1996 – B.B. King guest starred on CBS-TV’s “Touched by an Angel”.

February 4th

1932 – The first Winter Olympics were held in the United States at Lake Placid, NY.

1974 – Patricia (Patty) Hearst was kidnapped in Berkeley, CA, by the Symbionese Liberation Army.

1997 – A civil jury in California found O.J. Simpson liable in the death of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. Goldman’s parents were awarded $8.5 million in compensatory damages.

1999 – Gary Coleman was sentenced to a $400 fine, a suspended 90-day jail sentence, and ordered to attend 52 anger-management classes. The sentence stemmed from Coleman assaulting an autograph seeker on July 30, 1998.

2004 – The social networking website Facebook.com was launched.

Comments

comments