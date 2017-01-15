44News Almanac For The Week Of January 15th, 2017

A look back at the people and events that made headlines this week in history:

January 16th:

1896 – The first five-player college basketball game was played at Iowa City, IA.

1919 – The 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which prohibited the sale or transportation of alcoholic beverages, was ratified. It was later repealed by the 21st Amendment.

1961 – Mickey Mantle signed a contract that made him the highest paid baseball player in the American League at $75,000 for the 1961 season.

1987 – The Beastie Boys became the first act censored on “American Bandstand.”

1988 – Jimmy “The Greek” Snyder was fired as a CBS sports commentator

1991 – The White House announced the start of Operation Desert Storm

January 17th:

1934 – Ferdinand Porsche submitted a design for a people’s car, a “Volkswagen”

1998 – U.S. President Clinton gave his deposition in the Paula Jones sexual harassment lawsuit against him

January 18th:

1896 – The x-ray machine was exhibited for the first time

1957 – The first, non-stop, around-the-world, jet flight came to an end at Riverside, CA. The plane was refueled in mid-flight by huge aerial tankers

1975 – “The Jeffersons” debuted on CBS-TV

1993 – The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday was observed in all 50 U.S. states for the first time

January 19th:

1937 – Howard Hughes set a transcontinental air record. He flew from Los Angeles to New York City in 7 hours, 28 minutes and 25 seconds

1953 – Sixty-eight percent of all TV sets in the U.S. were tuned to CBS-TV, as Lucy Ricardo, of “I Love Lucy,” gave birth to a baby boy

1955 – U.S. President Eisenhower allowed a filmed news conference to be used on television (and in movie newsreels) for the first time

1966 – Indira Gandhi was elected prime minister of India

January 20th:

1892 – The first official basketball game was played by students at the Springfield, MA, YMCA Training School.

1937 – Franklin Delano Roosevelt became the first U.S. President to be inaugurated on January 20th.

1981 – Iran released 52 Americans that had been held hostage for 444 days. The hostages were flown to Algeria and then to a U.S. base in Wiesbaden, West Germany. The release occurred minutes after the U.S. presidency had passed from Jimmy Carter to Ronald Reagan.

1985 – Super Bowl XIX marked the first time that TV commercials sold for a million dollars a minute.

1986 – The U.S. observed the first federal holiday in honor of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

