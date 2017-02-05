44News Almanac For The Week Of February 5th, 2017

February 5th

1861 – Samuel Goodale patented the moving picture peep show machine.

1917 – The U.S. Congress passed the Immigration Act of 1917 (Asiatic Barred Zone Act) with an overwhelming majority. The action overrode President Woodrow Wilson’s December 14, 1916 veto.

1937 – U.S. President Roosevelt proposed enlarging the U.S. Supreme Court. The plan failed.

1972 – Bob Douglas became the first black man elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, MA.

1999 – Mike Tyson was sentenced to a year in jail for assaulting two people after a car accident on August 31, 1998. Tyson was also fined $5,000, had to serve 2 years of probation, and had to perform 200 hours of community service upon release.

February 6th

1926 – The National Football League adopted a rule that made players ineligible for competition until their college class graduated.

1933 – The 20th Amendment to the Constitution was declared in effect. The amendment moved the start of presidential, vice-presidential and congressional terms from March to January.

1971 – NASA Astronaut Alan B. Shepard used a six-iron that he had brought inside his spacecraft and swung at three golf balls on the surface of the moon.

1972 – Over 500,000 pieces of irate mail arrived at the mail room of CBS-TV, when word leaked out that an edited-for-TV version of the X-rated movie, “The Demand,” would be shown.

1987 – President Ronald Reagan turned 76 years old this day and became the oldest U.S. President in history.

1998 – Washington National Airport was renamed for U.S. President Ronald Reagan with the signing of a bill by U.S. President Clinton.

February 7th

1795 – The 11th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified. The 11th Amendment prohibits the federal courts from hearing certain lawsuits against states. It has also been interpreted to mean that state courts do not have to hear certain suits against the state, if those suits are based on federal law.

1893 – Elisha Gray patented a machine called the telautograph. It automatically signed autographs to documents.

1962 – The U.S. government banned all Cuban imports and re-export of U.S. products to Cuba from other countries.

1985 – “Sports Illustrated” released its annual swimsuit edition. It was the largest regular edition in the magazine’s history at 218 pages.

1985 – “New York, New York” became the official anthem of New York City.

February 8th

1861 – The Confederate States of America was formed.

1963 – The Kennedy administration prohibited travel to Cuba and made financial and commercial transactions with Cuba illegal for U.S. citizens.

1969 – The last issue of the “Saturday Evening Post” was published. It was revived in 1971 as a quarterly publication and later a 6 times a year.

1980 – U.S. President Jimmy Carter announced a plan to re-introduce draft registration.

1985 – “The Dukes of Hazzard” ended its 6-1/2 year run on CBS television.

February 9th

1870 – The United States Weather Bureau was authorized by Congress. The bureau is officially known as the National Weather Service (NWS).

1942 – Daylight-saving “War Time” went into effect in the U.S.

1960 – The first star was placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The star was for Joanne Woodward.

1969 – The Boeing 747 flew its inaugural flight.

1997 – “The Simpsons” became the longest-running prime-time animated series. “The Flintstones” held the record previously.

February 10th

1870 – The YWCA was founded in New York City.

1897 – “The New York Times” began printing “All the news that’s fit to print” on their front page.

1933 – The singing telegram was introduced by the Postal Telegraph Company of New York City.

1967 – The 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified. The amendment required the appointment of a vice-president when that office became vacant and instituted new measures in the event of presidential disability.

1992 – Mike Tyson was convicted in Indianapolis of raping Desiree Washington, Miss Black American contestant.

1998 – A man became the first to be convicted of committing a hate crime in cyberspace. The college dropout had e-mailed threats to Asian students.

February 11th

1812 – The term “gerrymandering” had its beginning when the governor of Massachusetts, Elbridge Gerry, signed a redistricting law that favored his party.

1958 – Ruth Carol Taylor was the first black woman to become a stewardess by making her initial flight.

1968 – The new 20,000 seat Madison Square Garden officially opened in New York. This was the fourth Garden.

1990 – Nelson Mandela was freed after 27 years in captivity.

1993 – Janet Reno was appointed to the position of attorney general by U.S. President Clinton. She was the first female to hold the position.

2006 – In Texas, U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney accidentally shot and wounded a companion during a quail hunt.

