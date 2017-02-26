44News Almanac For The Week Of February 26th, 2017

The people and events that shaped this week in history.

February 26th

1870 – In New York City, the first pneumatic-powered subway line was opened to the public. (Beach Pneumatic Transit)

1957 – The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award was established by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

1993 – Six people were killed and more than a thousand injured when a van exploded in the parking garage beneath the World Trade Center in New York City. The bomb had been built by Islamic extremists.

1998 – In Oregon, a health panel rules that taxpayers must help to pay for doctor-assisted suicides.

2009 – The Pentagon reveresed its 18-year policy of not allowing media to cover returning war dead. The reversal allowed some media coverage with family approval.

February 27th

1827 – New Orleans held its first Mardi Gras celebration.

1951 – The 22nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified, limiting U.S. Presidents to two terms.

1973 – The American Indian Movement occupied Wouned Knee in South Dakota.

1990 – The Exxon Corporation and Exxon Shipping were indicted on five criminal counts in reference to the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill.

2002 – In Boston, twenty people working at Logan International Airport were charged with lying to get their jobs or security badges.

February 28th

1827 – The Baltimore & Ohio Railroad became the first railroad incorporated for commercial transportation of people and freight.

1854 – The Republican Party was organized in Ripon, WI. About 50 slavery opponents began the new political group.

1983 – “M*A*S*H” became the most watched television program in history when the final episode aired.

2007 – NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft made a gravitational slingshot against Jupiter to change the planned trajectory towards Pluto.

2013 – Benedict XVI resigned as pope. He was the first pope to resign since Gregory XII in 1415 and the first to resign voluntarily since Celestine V in 1294.

March 1st

1692 – In Salem Village, in the Massachusetts Bay Colony, the Salem witch trials began. Four women were the first to be charged.

1781 – In America, the Continental Congress adopted the Articles of Confederation.

1888 – The Ball Brothers open their Mason Jar Factory in Muncie, Indiana. For decades, the Ball name appeared on glass jars across America. With their wealth, the brothers funded Ball Memorial Hospital, and developed the college now known as Ball State University.

1995 – Yahoo! was incorporated.

2003 – Khalid Shaikh Mohammed was captured by CIA and Pakistani agents near Islamabad. He was the suspected mastermind behind the terrorist attacks on the United States on September 11, 2001.

March 2nd

1807 – The U.S. Congress passed an act to “prohibit the importation of slaves into any port or place within the jurisdiction of the United States… from any foreign kingdom, place, or country.”

1933 – The Indiana General Assembly adopted the Cardinal as the official state bird of Indiana. The red bird is also the state bird in six other states, Illinois, Ohio, North Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia, and West Virginia.

1985 – The U.S. government approved a screening test for AIDS that detected antibodies to the virus that allowed possibly contaminated blood to be kept out of the blood supply.

1998 – Images from the American spacecraft Galileo indicated that the Jupiter moon Europa has a liquid ocean and a source of interior heat.

2011 – Steve Jobs unveiled Apple’s iPad 2.

March 3rd

1703 – First organized Mardi Gras celebration took place in Mobile, Alabama.

1875 – The U.S. Congress authorized the 20-cent piece. It was only used for 3 years.

1903 – The U.S. imposed a $2 head tax on immigrants.

1931 – The “Star Spangled Banner,” written by Francis Scott Key, was adopted as the American national anthem. The song was originally a poem known as “Defense of Fort McHenry.”

1991 – Rodney King was severely beaten by Los Angeles police officers. The scene was captured on amateur video. (California)

March 4th

1794 – The 11th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was passed by the U.S. Congress. The Amendment limited the jurisdiction of the federal courts to automatically hear cases brought against a state by the citizens of another state. Later interpretations expanded this to include citizens of the state being sued, as well.

1861 – The Confederate States of America adopted the “Stars and Bars” flag.

1933 – U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt gave his inauguration speech in which he said “We have nothing to fear, but fear itself.”

1954 – In Boston, Peter Bent Brigham Hospital reported the first successful kidney transplant.

2002 – Canada banned human embryo cloning but permitted government-funded scientists to use embryos left over from fertility treatment or abortions.

