44News Almanac For The Week Of February 12th, 2017

February 12th

1892 – In the U.S., President Lincoln’s birthday was declared to be a national holiday.

1909 – The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) was founded.

1971 – James Cash (J.C.) Penney died at the age of 95. The company closed for business for one-half day as a memorial to the company’s founder.

1997 – David Bowie received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

2004 – Mattel announced that “Barbie” and “Ken” were breaking up. The dolls had met on the set of their first television commercial together in 1961.

February 13th

1914 – The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) was formed in New York City.

2000 – Charles M. Schulz’s last original Sunday “Peanuts” comic strip appeared in newspapers. Schulz had died the day before.

2002 – Former New York mayor Rudolph Giuliani received an honorary knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II.

February 14th

1849 – The first photograph of a U.S. President, while in office, was taken by Matthew Brady in New York City. President James Polk was the subject of the picture.

1899 – The U.S. Congress approved voting machines for use in federal elections.

1966 – Rick Mount of Lebanon, IN, became the first high school, male athlete to be pictured on the cover of “Sports Illustrated”.

2003 – In Madrid, Spain, a ceramic plate with a bullfighting motif painted by Pablo Picasso in 1949 was stolen from an art show. The plate was on sale for $12,400.

2005 – The video-sharing website YouTube was activated.

February 15th

1799 – Printed ballots were authorized for use in elections in the state of Pennsylvania.

1842 – Adhesive postage stamps were used for the first time by the City Dispatch Post (Office) in New York City.

1946 – Edith Houghton, at age 33, was signed as a baseball scout by the Philadelphia Phillies becoming the first female scout in the major leagues.

1962 – CBS-TV bought the exclusive rights to college football games from the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) for a figure of $10,200,000.

February 16th

1741 – Benjamin Franklin published America’s second magazine, “The General Magazine and Historical Chronicle”.

1962 – Jimmy Bostwick defeated his brother, Pete, to win the U.S. Open Court-Tennis championships for the third time.

1985 – “Kojak” returned to network television after an absence of seven years with the CBS-TV special, “Kojak: The Belarus File.”

2002 – The operator of a crematory in Noble, GA, was arrested after dozens of corpses were found stacked in storage sheds and scattered around in the surrounding woods.

2007 – Britney Spears shaved her head.

February 17th

1933 – “Newsweek” was first published.

1968 – The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame opened in Springfield, MA.

1976 – Bette Midler was awarded the “Woman of the Year” award from Harvard’s University’s Hasty Pudding Theatrical Society.

1992 – In Milwaukee, serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer was sentenced to life in prison. In November of 1994, he was beaten to death in prison.

February 18th

1841 – The first continuous filibuster in the U.S. Senate began. It lasted until March 11th.

1949 – “Yours Truly Johnny Dollar” debuted on CBS radio.

2001 – NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt, Sr., was killed in a crash during the Daytona 500 race.

2001 – FBI agent Robert Philip Hanssen was arrested and accused of spying for Russia for more than 15 years. He later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

2006 – American Shani Davis won the men’s 1,000-meter speedskating in Turin. He was the first black athlete to win an individual gold medal in Winter Olympic history.

