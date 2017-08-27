44News Almanac For The Week Of August 27th, 2017

The people and events that shaped this week in history.

August 27th

1921 – The owner of Acme Packing Company bought a pro football team for Green Bay, WI. J.E. Clair paid tribute to those who worked in his plant by naming the team the Green Bay Packers (NFL).

1952 – The Red Scare – the widespread belief that international communism was operating in the United States – came to dominate much of the debate between Democrats and Republicans that year.

1955 – The first edition of “The Guinness Book of Records” is published in Great Britain; it quickly proves to be a hit. Now known as the “Guinness World Records” book, the annual publication features a wide range of feats related to humans and animals. To date, the book has sold more than 130 million copies, been translated into more than two dozen languages and is the top-selling copyrighted title in history.

1984 – U.S. President Ronald Reagan announced that the first citizen to go into space would be a teacher. The teacher that was eventually chosen was Christa McAuliffe. She died in the Challenger disaster on January 28, 1986.

August 28th

1987 – John Huston dies. The director known for his films The Asphalt Jungle (1950), The African Queen (1951), and Prizzi’s Honor (1985), dies of pneumonia at age 81 after a lifelong career in entertainment.

1990 – Murdered students are discovered at the University of Florida. The bodies of Tracy Paules and Manuel Taboada are discovered at the Gatorwood Apartments, near the campus of the University of Florida. Their murders came two days after the discovery that three young female students had been killed and mutilated in two separate locations near the campus. The serial killer was known for positioning his victims’ bodies in a lewd manner before he left. Authorities determined that all five murders were connected, and the Gainesville student community panicked.

August 30th

1967 – Thurgood Marshall becomes the first African American to be confirmed as a Supreme Court justice. He would remain on the Supreme Court for 24 years before retiring for health reasons, leaving a legacy of upholding the rights of the individual as guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.

August 31st

1888 – Jack the Ripper’s first victim murdered. Prostitute Mary Ann Nichols, the first known victim of London serial killer “Jack the Ripper,” is found murdered and mutilated in the city’s Whitechapel district. London saw four more victims of the murderer during the next few months, but no suspect was ever found.

1985 – Los Angeles mob attacks Night Stalker. Richard Ramirez, the notorious “Night Stalker,” is captured and nearly killed by a mob in East Los Angeles, California, after being recognized from a photograph shown both on television and in newspapers. Recently identified as the serial killer, Ramirez was pulled from the enraged mob by police officers.

September 1st

1802 – the Richmond Recorder publishes a report that Thomas Jefferson, at the time temporarily retired from politics and living on his plantation, Monticello, kept one of his female slaves as a mistress. The article gave only the woman’s first name, “Sally,” but was most likely referring to Sally Hemings, a slave who had once served as a maid and seamstress to Jefferson’s deceased wife, Martha. After Martha’s death, Hemings became an attendant to Jefferson’s daughter, Maria.

1981 – Fifteen-year-old Eric Witte shoots his father, 43-year-old volunteer firefighter Paul Witte, in the family’s Indiana home. Although Eric admitted to shooting his father, he claimed that the gun had accidentally gone off when he tripped on a rug. The bullet hit his father, who was lying on a couch across the room, in the head. The shooting was ruled an accident, and Eric was released.

Comments

comments