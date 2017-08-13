44News Almanac For The Week Of August 13th, 2017

The people and events that shaped this week in history.

August 13th

1952 – Hound Dog is recorded for the first time by Ellie Mae “Big Mama” Thornton in Los Angeles, California. Most people associate this song with the King of Rock’n’Roll Elvis Presley, who recorded his version of the song in 1956.

1961 – Shortly after midnight on this day in 1961, East German soldiers begin laying down barbed wire and bricks as a barrier between Soviet-controlled East Berlin and the democratic western section of the city.

1994 – It was reported that aspirin not only helps reduce the risk of heart disease, but also helps prevent colon cancer.

August 14th

1980 – People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) was incorporated.

1994 – Terrorist Illich Ramirez Sanchez, known as Carlos the Jackal, is captured in Khartoum, Sudan, by French intelligence agents. Carlos the Jackal, who was affiliated with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, the Organization for Armed Arab Struggle, and the Japanese Red Army, was widely believed to be responsible for numerous terrorist attacks between 1973 and 1992.

2003 – A major outage knocked out power across the eastern United States and parts of Canada. This outage began around 4:10 p.m. EST, 21 power plants shut down in just three minutes. Fifty million people were affected, including residents of New York, Cleveland and Detroit, as well as Toronto and Ottawa, Canada. Some services were restored within two hours, but other places it took more than a day.

August 15th

1948 – CBS-TV inaugurated the first nightly news broadcast with anchorman Douglas Edwards.

1969 – The Woodstock Music Festival opens on a patch of farmland in White Lake, a hamlet in the upstate New York town of Bethel. Woodstock became a symbol of the 1960s American counterculture and a milestone in the history of rock music.

2001 – Astronomers announced the discovery of the first solar system outside our own. They had discovered two planets orbiting a star in the Big Dipper.

August 16th

1841 – President John Tyler vetoes a second attempt by Congress to re-establish the Bank of the United States. In response, angry supporters of the bank gathered outside the White House and burned an effigy of Tyler. Many of the protesters were comprised of members of Tyler’s own political party, the Whigs, who dominated Congress at the time.

1977 – The King of Rock’n’Roll, Elvis Presley, dies of a heart attack, likely brought on by his addiction to prescription barbiturates, in Memphis, Tennesse at the age of 42. His death brought thousands of mourning fans to Graceland.

1987 – A plane in Detroit crashes into a highway, killing 156 people. A plane crashed at Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Michigan was caused by pilot error, and killed everyone except for four-year-old Cecelia Cichan of Tempe, Arizona.

August 17th

1859 – A hot air balloon was used to carry mail for the first time. John Wise left Lafayette, IN, for New York City with 100 letters. He had to land after only 27 miles.

1877 – Billy the Kid, a teenager at the time, wounded an Arizona blacksmith, who died the next day. He became the famous outlaw’s first victim. Billy the Kid killed nine people – four on his own and five with the aid of others.

1998 – U.S. President Clinton addressed the nation on live TV and admitted to having an improper relationship with Monica Lewinsky, a White House intern. President Bill Clinton becomes the first sitting president to testify before the Office of Independent Council as the subject of a grand-jury investigation.

August 18th

1938 – The Thousand Islands Bridge was dedicated by U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt. The bridge connects the U.S. and Canada.

1982 – The longest baseball game played at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL, went 21 innings before the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Cubs 2-1.

2004 – Donald Trump unveiled his board game (TRUMP the Game) where players bid on real estate, buy big ticket items and make billion-dollar business deals.

1590 – John White, the governor of the Roanoke Island colony in present-day North Carolina, returns from a supply-trip to England to find the settlement deserted. The 100 or so colonists could not be found and there was no sign of violence. The only clue to their mysterious disappearance was the word ‘CROATOAN’ carved into the palisade that was built around the settlement.

August 19th

1909 – First race is held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, now the home of the world’s most famous motor racing competition, the Indy 500.

1934 – Adolf Hitler becomes president of Germany already chancellor, is also elected president of Germany in an unprecedented consolidation of power in the short history of the republic.

1964 – The Beatles kick off first U.S. tour at San Francisco’s Cow Palace.

Comments

comments