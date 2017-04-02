44News Almanac For The Week Of April 2nd, 2017

The people and events that shaped this week in history.

April 2nd

1902 – The first motion picture theatre opened in Los Angeles with the name Electric Theatre.

1958 – The National Advisory Council on Aeronautics was renamed NASA.

1963 – Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King began the first non-violent campaign in Birmingham, AL.

1984 – John Thompson became the first black coach to lead his team to the NCAA college basketball championship.

1985 – The NCAA Rules Committee adopted the 45-second shot clock for men’s basketball to begin in the 1986 season.

1987 – The speed limit on U.S. interstate highways was increased to 65 miles per hour in limited areas.

1992 – Mob boss John Gotti was convicted in New York of murder and racketeering. He was later sentenced to life in prison.

2014 – The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that limits on the total amount of money individuals can give political candidates and political action committees were unconstitutional.

April 3rd

1860 – The first Pony Express riders left St. Joseph, MO and Sacramento, CA. The trip across country took about 10 days. The Pony Express only lasted about a year and a half.

1882 – The American outlaw Jesse James was shot in the back and killed by Robert Ford for a $5,000 reward. There was later controversy over whether it was actually Jesse James that had been killed.

1910 – Alaska’s Mt. McKinley, the highest mountain in North America was climbed.

1955 – Fred Astaire appeared on television for the first time on “The Toast of the Town” with Ed Sullivan.

1974 – There were 21 tornadoes that swept through 46 Hoosier counties…the tornadoes ranged from F1 to F5 and were reportedly traveling at a mile a minute (April 3rd and 4th)

1953 – “TV Guide” was published for the first time.

1968 – Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “mountaintop” speech just 24 hours before he was assassinated.

1996 – Unabomber suspect Theodore Kaczynski was arrested. He pled guilty in January 1998 to five Unabomber attacks in exchange for a life sentence without chance for parole.

2008 – Apple became the number one music seller in the United States.

April 4th

1841 – President William Henry Harrison was Indiana’s first territorial governor, and the ninth president of the United States. He died after 30 days in office from pneumonia – the shortest presidency in U.S. History.

1922 – Today marks the 95th anniversary of the oldest continuously operating Indiana radio station WBAA in Lafayette. The first message broadcasted was a message from the Secretary of Agriculture on Arbor Day.

1949 – Twelve nations signed a treaty to create The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

1967 – Johnny Carson quit “The Tonight Show.” He returned three weeks later after getting a raise of $30,000 a week.

1968 – Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated at the age of 39.

1973 – In New York, the original World Trade Center twin towers opened. At the time they were the tallest building in the world.

1983 – At Cape Canaveral, the space shuttle Challenger took off on its first flight. It was the sixth flight overall for the shuttle program.

1986 – Wayne Gretzky set an NHL record with his 213th point of the season.

April 5th

1614 – American Indian Pocahontas married English colonist John Rolfe in Virginia.

1621 – The Mayflower sailed from Plymouth, MA, on a return trip to England.

1869 – Daniel Bakeman, the last surviving soldier of the U.S. Revolutionary War, died at the age of 109.

1933 – The first operation to remove a lung was performed at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, MO.

1984 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Los Angeles Lakers) became the all-time NBA regular season scoring leader when he broke Wilt Chamberlain’s record of 31,419 career points.

1987 – FOX Broadcasting Company launched “Married….With Children” and “The Tracey Ullman Show”. The two shows were the beginning of the FOX lineup.

1994 – Kurt Cobain (Nirvana) killed himself with a shotgun. He was found three days later.

1999 – In Laramie, WY, Russell Henderson plead guilty to kidnapping and felony murder in the death of Matthew Shepard.

April 6th

1896 – The first modern Olympic Games began in Athens, Greece.

1909 – Americans Robert Peary and Matthew Henson claimed to be the first men to reach the North Pole.

1916 – Charlie Chaplin became the highest-paid film star in the world when he signed a contract with Mutual Film Corporation for $675,000 a year. He was 26 years old.

1917 – Today marks the 100th anniversary of the United States entering World War One. The Indiana World War Memorial Plaza in Indianapolis was constructed to honor the more than 3,400 men and women who did not return home.

1924 – Four planes left Seattle on the first successful flight around the world.

1985 – William J. Schroeder became the first artificial heart recipient to be discharged from the hospital.

1998 – Dick Clark, Chubby Checker, Fabian and Lesley Gore appeared on CBS-TV’s “Murphy Brown.”

April 7th

1933 – Prohibition ended in the United States.

1940 – Booker T. Washington became the first black to be pictured on a U.S. postage stamp.

1948 – The United Nations’ World Health Organization began operations.

1953 – IBM unveiled the IBM 701 Electronic Data Processing Machine. It was IBM’s first commercially available scientific computer.

1970 – John Wayne won his first and only Oscar for his role in “True Grit.” He had been in over 200 films.

1983 – Specialist Story Musgrave and Don Peterson made the first Space Shuttle spacewalk.

1994 – Civil war erupted in Rwanda between the Patriotic Front rebel group and government soldiers. Hundreds of thousands were slaughtered in the months that followed.

2000 – U.S. President Clinton signed the Senior Citizens Freedom to Work Act of 2000. The bill reversed a Depression-era law and allows senior citizens to earn money without losing Social Security retirement benefits.

April 8th

1513 – Explorer Juan Ponce de Leon claimed Florida for Spain.

1832 – About 300 American troops of the 6th Infantry left Jefferson Barracks, St. Louis, to confront the Sauk Indians in the Black Hawk War.

1864 – The U.S. Senate passed the 13th Amendment (S.J. Res. 16) by a vote of 38 to 6.

1971 – Chicago became the first rock group to sell out a week of shows at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

1975 – Frank Robinson of the Cleveland Indians became first black manager of a major league baseball team.

1986 – Clint Eastwood was elected mayor of Carmel, CA.

1994 – Smoking was banned in the Pentagon and all U.S. military bases.

2002 – Suzan-Lori Parks became the first African-American woman to win a Pulitzer Prize for drama for her play “Topdog/Underdog.”

Comments

comments