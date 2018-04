It is tax time, and 44News This Morning goes Inside the Community for 44Morning Brief, out weekly legal segment.

Attorney Bruse Loyd shares details on how to get organized and keep us out of trouble this season.

He says keep the following in mind:

– Mark Important Dates

– Develop a Filing System

– Gather Income Statements and Related Documents

– Determine what your deductions are

– Decide how you are going to file

– Choose your method of filing

