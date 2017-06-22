44Morning Brief: Summer Parties

44News goes Inside the Community for a new legal segment we call 44News Morning Brief.

Attorney Bruse Loyd says before you plan a summer party or cookout at your house, there are some legal tips to keep in mind.

Some of those tips include:

– Make them aware of dangers, i.e. An aggressive pet, a loose handrail, an exposed hot water pipe.

– Do a premises check for necessary repairs before the party

– Make sure your homeowners insurance is in good order and premiums paid

– Does it adequately cover issues that might arise from inviting persons onto your property? Talk to your insurance agent!

– Serving alcohol is a game-changer with social host laws

