44Morning Brief: Summer Parties

June 22nd, 2017

44News goes Inside the Community for a new legal segment we call 44News Morning Brief.

Attorney Bruse Loyd says before you plan a summer party or cookout at your house, there are some legal tips to keep in mind.

Some of those tips include:
– Make them aware of dangers, i.e. An aggressive pet, a loose handrail, an exposed hot water pipe.
– Do a premises check for necessary repairs before the party
– Make sure your homeowners insurance is in good order and premiums paid
– Does it adequately cover issues that might arise from inviting persons onto your property? Talk to your insurance agent!
– Serving alcohol is a game-changer with social host laws

Executive Producer and Anchor for 44News This Morning.

