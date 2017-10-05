44Morning Brief: Student Loan Legal Tips

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community for 44News Morning Brief.

Attorney Bruse Loyd has some legal tips on how to deal with student loans.

First, he says focus on payments and make payments on time.

If payments are too much for your budget, call the lender and determine if you have options.

Some of those options include income-based repayment and pay as you earn.

If you don’t qualify for those options, you can consider consolidating the debts, request a deferment or forbearance.

