Attorney Bruse Loyd joins 44News This Morning for 44Morning Brief to talk flooding concerns.

With the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and the rain it brought to the Tri-State, Loyd says these are the best legal tips for storm victims:

· Read your insurance policy

· Do not sign ANYTHING until you are sure what it is

· Be careful about cashing settlement checks

· Document everything

· Keep an insurance and contractor phone log

· Look into FEMA assistance

