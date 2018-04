44News This Morning goes Inside the Community for 44Morning Brief — our weekly legal segment.

Attorney Bruse Loyd says when it comes to businesses there is a long list of possible legal issues.

Loyd breaks down the five most common issues faced by businesses.

Those legal issues include the flowing:

– Disgruntled employees

– Discrimination and Harassment Issues

– Immigration Audits

– Intellectual Property Issues

– Dissatisfied Customers

