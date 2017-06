Attorney Bruse Loyd joins 44News This Morning for 44Morning Brief.

He shares his insight on the controversial Bill Cosby trial and mistrial.

The actor-comedian is facing charges of aggravated indecent assault. Andrea Constand is accusing Cosby of drugging and assaulting her years ago. And earlier this month, a Pennsylvania jury could not reach a verdict.

Loyd has a recap, what’s next and gives a likely outcome.

