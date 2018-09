It’s that time of the week where we wake kids up early to show their school spirit!

Every Friday, we travel to high schools for an early morning pep rally that includes cheers, games, and pep.

In addition to the pep rally, Webster County High School also received a $500 check from Audubon Chrysler for Great School Spirit.

This morning we got loud with the students at Webster County as they prepare to take on Ballard Memorial tonight!





























Comments

comments