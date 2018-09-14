44Morning Blitz: Perry Central High School

It’s time for another 44Morning Blitz!

Each week, 44News Reporter Katelyn Perrett gets students excited for their Friday night football game with a morning pep rally filled with games, cheers, and school spirit.

We were at Perry Central High School and heard the roars of cheering from students excited to take on Tecumseh tonight!

Along with the pep rally, Perry Central High School received a $500 check from Audubon Chrysler for Extraordinary School Spirit.





























