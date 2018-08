We are kicking off the first week of 44Morning Blitz by joining in on the hype at North High School for the Huskies’ big game tonight!

School spirit was in full force as students competed in games, chanted with the cheerleaders, and sang the school song.

North High School also received a $500 from Audubon Chrysler for Great School Spirit.

The Huskies will take on the Princeton Tigers tonight at 7:00PM at North High School!





























