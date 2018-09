44Morning Blitz continues at Muhlenberg County High School!

We were there this morning to join in on the excitement as students got pumped up for tonight’s game.

Along with showing their excitement for the game on television, Muhlenberg County High School also received a $500 check from Audubon Chrysler for Great School Spirit.

Muhlenberg County High School will kickoff against Mclean County at home tonight at 7:00PM.

























