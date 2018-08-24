44Morning Blitz: Mater Dei

44Morning Blitz continued this morning as we joined in on the excitement at Mater Dei high school as they prepare for their game against Apollo high school!

Students showed us how excited they were by belting the school song, chanting with the cheerleaders, and even singing “Happy Birthday” for the school’s 70th Birthday!

Mater Dei also received a $500 check from Audubon Chrysler for Great School Spirit.

Kickoff for tonight’s game of Mater Dei vs. Apollo is at 7:30PM at the Reitz Bowl!





























