44Morning Blitz: Apollo High School

All good things must come to an end!

This morning is our final 44Morning Blitz of the season.

44News Reporter Katelyn Perrett has been going to schools to get the students pumped up for a Friday night football game with an early morning pep rally.

For the last 44Morning Blitz, we went to Apollo High School to join in on the excitement before they take on Christian County.

In addition to the pep rally, Apollo High School also received a $500 check from Audubon Chrysler for Great School Spirit.

























