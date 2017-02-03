44FilmClub – “Perfect Blue”

Perfect Blue Review

Let’s get this out of the way early: Perfect Blue is an animated film from Japan. Technically speaking, that makes it anime. But if you are expecting repetitive monologues and ridiculous flashing lights, you are in for a real surprise.

Perfect Blue follows a young woman named Mima who is part of a popular girl group akin to the Jonas Brothers or One Direction. One day, she decides to leave the group and pursue a more mature career. She begins her new career by posing nude and playing rape victims, which alienates the fans of her goody-two-shoes image. Mima’s life takes a dark and frightening turn when she stumbles across a blog that was supposedly written by her. It knows details about her life that only she could possibly know but she doesn’t remember writing them. Even worse, they get progressively more violent and deranged.

Satoshi Kon, who also directed the critically adored animated film Paprika, directs this movie. In this movie, he creates a tense and frightening look into subjects like sanity and obsession. It would not be a stretch to compare the film to works by Darren Aronofsky like Black Swan and Requiem For A Dream. In fact,

Aronofsky supposedly had the film rights to Perfect Blue so he could use the bathtub scene in Requiem For A Dream.

When watching this movie, it is easy to forget that it is animated. The characters are all portrayed realistically and the voice actors give subtle performances not often seen in animation. That is, except for MeMania, a seemingly crazed stalker that follows Mima around. He is the stuff of nightmares with his deformed grin and blank stare. If he doesn’t scare you, not much will.

This film came out in 1997 and the internet plays a big part of the plot so there are definitely parts where it shows it’s age. However, by that point in the movie, I was so engaged that it did not pull me out of the film at all. The music was also a bit distracting at times. It sounded like it came from the 80s. Again, it wasn’t a huge deal breaker and the actual score from the film was much more appropriate.

All in all, this is a great movie. If you want something to watch that is tense, dramatic, creepy, and full of twists, this is it. I am aware that some people will look at this and say, “But it’s a cartoon. It must be for kids.” I can assure you, it is not. If you give this movie a chance, I can promise, you will be pleasantly surprised. Perfect Blue has my seal of approval.

44FilmClub

Welcome to a brand new 44FilmClub. Did you know that the first week of February is doppelganger week? In celebration, I’m going to be reviewing an obscure little film from our friends over in Japan, but, first, I have your weekend preview.

First up is The Space Between Us starring Asa Butterfield and Britt Robertson and directed by Peter Chelsom. Asa Butterfield stars in this film as a Martian. No, he doesn’t have green skin or a giant head, but he was the first human to be born on Mars. One day, he finally gets to visit Earth and experience the wondrous planet through fresh eyes. Asa Butterfield in space! That seems a bit familiar…

Also releasing this week, we have Rings, starring Matilda Lutz and Alex Roe and directed by F. Javier Gutierrez. The little ghost girl that climbs out of your television is back and she has a new way to spread the fear. I always knew the Internet would lead to our downfall! Now, three movies to this franchise might seem like a bit much but Japan actually has six (!) Ringu movies and that isn’t counting the crossover with the Grudge, Sadako vs. Kayoko.

Speaking of Japan, in celebration of doppelganger week, I chose to check out Perfect Blue, directed by visionary director Satoshi Kon. Perfect Blue follows a pop music idol who decides to take her career in a more mature direction. But things get a lot more terrifying when she finds a chat room filled with posts by someone claiming to be her.

In my review, I called this movie a brilliant psychological thriller. Sure, it is animated and that might be a deal-breaker for some, but there are too many great aspects to this movie for me to deny. Perfect Blue has my official seal of approval.

Thank you for watching 44FilmClub. I am Zach Kuhs.

Comments

comments