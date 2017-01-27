44FilmClub – “Mad Max: Fury Road”

Mad Max: Fury Road Review

Mad Max: Fury Road is the long-gestating sequel to the Mad Max franchise that was popular in the 80’s. In the newest film, Tom Hardy replaces Mel Gibson as Max Rockatansky, a drifter in a post-apocalyptic wasteland who is doing his best to get by. Unfortunately, he gets caught up in a life-or-death battle with a brutal dictator named Immortan Joe after Imperator Furiosa liberates his wives. Now, they are racing across the desert to escape Joe’s men. That is the entire plot of the two-hour film. Let’s dig a little deeper.

The movie may be named after Max but it is clear early on that Furiosa is the star of the show. Charlize Theron brings the role to life with total hard edge flair and just enough humanity to keep you hooked. I can’t be the only person hoping for a Furiosa spin-off. Tom Hardy fills the role of Max well enough. It wasn’t exactly his most challenging role as all he had to do was look confused and grunt a lot. Nicholas Hoult was another standout as Nux, a car-worshiping warboy. His performance was completely over the top and it fit the movie so well.

What really sells this movie, though, is the action. If you have ever seen a Michael Bay movie, you know what an explosion looks like. It wasn’t until I watched Fury Road that I realized it could be an art form. The high-speed battles play out with an almost operatic tone. Plus, the vehicles and costume design are totally awesome. Of course, how could I review the film without talking about the Doof Warrior, a guitar playing warboy riding around on a giant stage and setting the tone for every epic race?

Mad Max: Fury Road is exactly what a movie should be: entertaining. It is a movie that makes promises and makes good on every single one of them. A lot of the time, Oscar winners seem dry and pretentious. It is hard for the average man to want to sit down and enjoy these films. Thankfully, Fury Road is nothing like that. Mad Max: Fury Road has my emphatic seal of approval.

Welcome to a brand new installment of 44FilmClub. The full list of nominees for last years Academy Awards has been released so I am going to take a look at a big winner from last year but first, I have your weekend preview.

First up, Matthew McConaughey shows off his acting chops once again in Gold, directed by Stephen Gaghan. McConaughey gives another transformative performance in this movie about a down on his luck prospector that heads out to the jungles on Indonesia to search for gold. For the role McConaughey shaved his head, put on 45 pounds, and wore false teeth to make himself look less attractive.

Also coming out this week is Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, starring Milla Jovovich and Iain Glen and directed by Paul W. S. Anderson. Alice is back and this time she is heading into the Hive in Raccoon City to take the fight to the undead. Despite the fact that this film is billed as the final film in the franchise, the studio would be more than happy to green light another sequel if the money is right.

In my review, I called this movie operatic in it’s destruction and everything a movie should be. There wasn’t much going on story-wise but it is hard to complain about that when everything else is so perfect.

Thank you for watching 44FilmClub. I’m Zach Kuhs.

