44FilmClub – January 6, 2017

Welcome to a brand new installment of 44Film Club. Coming out this week, we have A Monster Calls starring Lewis MacDougal and Sigourney Weaver and directed by J.A. Bayona. The film follows a boy named Connor who is trying to cope with his mother’s death. In order to keep on going, he seeks out the help of a mystical tree monster. A Monster Calls is based on the novel by Patrick Ness. Ness actually took over writing this book for a friend after her untimely death.

Next up, this week will see the release of Hidden Figures, starring Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer and directed by Theodore Melfi. This movie is based on the real life story of three women who broke down race and color barriers to help NASA complete it’s first successful space mission. Taraji P. Henson actually met with Katherine Johnson, one of the real life women the film is based on, who was surprised anyone would want to make a movie based on her life.

Last but not least, Underworld: Blood Wars is finally headed to theaters this weekend. The movie stars Kate Beckinsale and Theo James and is directed by Anna Foerster. In the fifth film to the Underworld franchise, Selene battles her way through vicious Lycans and her Vampire brothers and sisters. She aims to end their war once and for all. If you are an Underworld fan, you have plenty of reason to rejoice. Blood Wars hasn’t even been released and they are already in production on the next sequel.

That is all I have for you this week. Thank you for watching 44FilmClub. I’m Zach Kuhs.

Comments

comments