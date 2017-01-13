44FilmClub – January 13, 2016

Hey there! Welcome to a new installment of 44FilmClub. There are plenty of new movies to check out this weekend so let’s get to it.

First up this week is Patriot’s Day, starring Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan and directed by Peter Berg. The film is based on the actions taken by a Boston police commissioner following the Boston Marathon Bombings in 2013. Fun fact: Patriot’s Day was filming at the exact same time as Stronger, another film centered around the Boston Marathon Bombings.

Next up this week is Monster Trucks, starring Lucas Till and Jane Levy and directed by Chris Wedge. Lucas Till plays a high school senior who desperately wants to leave town. Luckily for him, a subterranean monster makes a home out of his monster truck and the two form a very unlikely friendship. This movie has been delayed for nearly two years and Viacom took a huge loss because of it. We will have to wait and see if they will make any of that money back.

Also coming out this week is The Bye Bye Man, starring Douglas Smith and Doug Jones and directed by Stacy Title. Three college students unwittingly release an immortal serial killer who targets people who think about him. They must figure out how to survive while keeping everything a secret to protect those around them. The author of the book this movie is based on says it is a true story so it might not be totally safe to check out this movie.

Finally, Live By Night is coming out this week. The film stars Ben Affleck who also wrote, produced, and directed the film. In the movie, Affleck plays an outlaw in Prohibition Era Boston. Death is constantly around the corner but until it comes, he plans on living his life to the fullest. This movie would have come out last year but Ben Affleck pushed it back so he could be a part of David Fincher’s Gone Girl.

That is all I’ve got for you this week. Thank you for watching 44FilmClub. I’m Zach Kuhs.

