44FilmClub – December 30, 2016

2016 is almost over it was a great year at the movies. Films like Captain America: Civil War and Rogue One found great critical and commercial success. Unfortunately, not every film was so lucky. I am going to tell you about the best flops of 2016.

First up is Pride & Prejudice & Zombies, starring Lily James and Sam Riley and directed by Burr Steers. This movie is based on the popular book of the same name and features five women who must figure out who to marry all while fighting off a zombie apocalypse. Sounds ridiculous, right? This movie was a lot more fun than it had any right to be and the cast looked like it was having a ball. Sadly, this didn’t translate to big money and the film bowed out at $16 million worldwide.

Next up was Kubo and the Two Strings, starring Charlize Theron and Art Parkinson and directed by Travis Knight. This animated epic is about a boy who must track down magical armor worn by his father to save the world. Critics loved this movie as it received a ton of praise. That didn’t translate to box office intake, though, and Kubo and the Two Strings only ended up making $69 milllion worldwide.

Finally, this year saw the release of Snowden, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Melissa Leo and directed by Oliver Stone. This movie features the true story of Edward Snowden, the controversial figure who leaked thousands of government documents to the public and was forced to go on the run. With the talent involved in this film and the turbulent political season, it’s surprising that this movie didn’t fare a lot better. In the end, it only made $31 million.

There you have it, the best movies that you didn't see in 2016. Don't worry, there is always time to catch them on home release.

