44FilmClub – “Batman”

Like it or not, Batman has become a pillar of our modern mythology. You would be hard pressed to find someone who did not immediately recognize his symbol. With that said, it’s kind of hard to believe that there was a time when movie studios thought a Batman movie could be a risky move. Luckily for them, it paid off big time. So, how does Tim Burton’s Batman hold up?

It seems like, no matter who is cast as Batman/ Bruce Wayne, people will be up in arms. Michael Keaton may very well have been the guy who started that trend. 50,000 fans wrote into Warner Brothers in protest of this casting. They all shut up by the time the movie came out. While Keaton was a perfectly fine Batman, it was his time as Bruce Wayne where this reviewer really thinks he stands out. As Bruce Wayne, he was a mixture of suave and socially awkward. He knew how to host a party but when it came to one-on-one conversations he often struck out. As soon as he was alone, he completely changed. It was almost a whole different character. He might have been a true stand out in the film if it wasn’t for his arch nemesis, The Joker.

For years, fans have argued about who was the best big screen Joker. While Heath Ledger gets a lot of love, this reviewer always felt a pull towards Jack Nicholson’s sadistically unhinged performance. The film took liberties with The Joker that might certainly be controversial on paper but when you are watching Nicholson having the time of his life on screen, all of that washes away. He is magnetic and terrifying. He is grandiose and sadistic. He is probably the closest The Joker has ever come to making the jump from the comics to the big screen.

The rest of the cast was played well enough. The only one truly worth mentioning was Michael Gough as Alfred Pennyworth. The scene where he is telling Vicki Vale about Bruce as a child is heartwarming. It is clear that Alfred truly loves Bruce and Gough absolutely nails it. Speaking of Vicki Vale, Kim Basinger did a decent job but all she really amounted to was a bland love interest and a standard damsel in distress. Batman always does better with romances that are a bit more tragic like his relationship with Catwoman or Talia Al Ghul.

Batman is actually an Oscar winning film. They took home the award for Best Art Design and it was well earned. The sets are equal parts Blade Runner and Metropolis with a healthy dose of film noir drizzled on top. Batman unapologetically looks like a comic book film and it is better because of it. The city of Gotham is it’s own character and you can see that in every major set piece. The impossibly high cathedral at the end is such a beautiful, gothic image. It is a huge part of what made Batman comics great in the first place.

The film made one huge misstep. Executive meddling ended up with Prince writing and performing the whole soundtrack. When one thinks of Prince, they probably think of his poppy, energetic dance tunes. Now, try to imagine that in Batman. It worked about as well as you would imagine. Thankfully, Danny Elfman’s original score did most of the heavy lifting when it came to music. Elfman produced one of the most iconic scores for any superhero movie with this film and it remains some of his most inspired work to this day.

Batman is a great film with amazing performances from it’s two leads and a stellar art design. Because of the stylistic choice to have everything feel like it takes place in the 40s, this movie has barely aged a day. That is, until Prince music blares in two scenes and completely takes you out of the movie. Thankfully, that doesn’t hurt the overall experience. Batman has my seal of approval.

