44FilmClub: “Barry”

As the old President steps out of the White House and a new one steps in, now felt like the perfect time to learn a bit more about Barack Obama. Sure, I know plenty about his politics but I wanted to know more about who he is as a person. That’s when I found Barry on Netflix. The film is directed by Vikram Gandhi and features a young Barack “Barry” Obama in New York in the early 80’s, trying to navigate the normal trials and tribulations that we all face.

Barry is a fantastic indie film. That is both a strength and a weakness. For those that are unfamiliar with a more introspective style of filmmaking, this film could come across as a bit slow and understated for their taste. The movie certainly starts off very slow and doesn’t pick up a whole lot. It doesn’t need to, though. This movie is a character study and never tries to be anything more. In that aspect, it succeeds.

Devon Terrell did a fantastic job playing a young Obama. He has a very thoughtful quality about him. The film doesn’t throw it in your face that he will one day be the leader of the free world but if you are watching the film with that knowledge, you can absolutely see it. Barry is thoughtful and quiet most of the time, but he proves that he is also extremely charismatic when he needs to be. Even when the character isn’t speaking, you can tell that there is a lot on his mind. It is fitting that the movie is title Barry, as the title character is what really makes the movie special.

One of the telltale signs that this is an indie movie is that there really isn’t much going on in the way of story. We simply follow Barry around as he interacts with those around him including a girlfriend named Charlotte, played by Anya Taylor-Joy, and his hard-partying Pakistani roommate, Saleem, played by Avi Nash. Both characters bring a lot to the film. Saleem is a fun character and Nash plays him with plenty of energy and charisma. Taylor-Joy’s Charlotte acts as a great foil and someone to wax philosophical with the future President.

In a lot of ways, Barry plays like a superhero origin story. He starts off recognizable but also very different from what we know and expect. Something is definitely missing. As the film progresses, he deals with racism and a sense of isolation from those around him. The movie makes it very clear that being half-black in the early 80’s was no walk in the park. Still, by the end of the movie, we see that man that we will one day call our 44th President of the United States.

Overall, this movie is an introspective character piece. For some, it will be too slow to really enjoy. If you enjoy movies like that, I definitely suggest Barry. It’s a great character study bolstered by an amazing performance from Devon Terrell. Barry has my seal of approval.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage is getting it’s wide release. The film stars Vin Diesel and Donnie Yen and is directed by D.J. Caruso. Everyone thought Xander Cage was dead, but, spoiler alert, he wasn’t. Now he is back to his old high-octane stunts. For those of you that loved xXx: State of the Union, have no fear. Ice Cube will be making an appearance and Darius Stone in part three. I smell a team up.

Also releasing this week is Split, starring James McAvoy and Anya Taylor-Joy and directed by M. Night Shyamalan. Shyamalan returns to his directorial roots in Split as he follows young girls trapped by a man with more personalities than you can count on one hand. Shyamalan’s career has been up and down but, if 2015’s The Visit is any indication, we may be seeing a comeback for the director. Fingers crossed!

