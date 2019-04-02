44Books: Get on Your Knee Replacements and Pray!: If You’re Not Dead, You’re Not Done

Are you approaching aging with a sense of humor?

Local authors the Kandel sisters can help with that.

Their new book, “Get on Your Knee Replacements and Pray!: If You’re Not Dead, You’re Not Done”, is available as of today, and is all about encouraging the not-so-young to stay in the game!





You can find the Kandel sisters book, “Get on Your Knee Replacements and Pray!: If You’re Not Dead, You’re Not Done”, online at several different sites, also at The Vineyard and Barnes and Noble here in Evansville.

You can meet these amazing sisters at their book signing at The Vineyard on April 20, 1:00-3:00 and at Barnes and Noble on May 11, 1:00-2:30.

