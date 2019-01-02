44Book Club: Where’s My Pizza?

It’s that time, when we unveil a new book for you to cuddle up with, and the author, Larry Armstead is here to go between the pages with us.

The name of the book is “Where’s My Pizza”…but it’s not about pizza.

Press play to hear about “the spectrum of expectation” and how to use “expanticipation” to get what you want in life.

And also, there is also pizza…recipes at the end of the book!

Want to learn more about improving your life, and some great pizza recipes?

You can order “Where’s My Pizza” online.

When you finish it, shoot me an email and tell me what you thought.

Larry also coaches and lectures, he can be contacted at: larry-armstead.com and Larry@larry-armstead.com.

Happy reading Book Clubbers!





