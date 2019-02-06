44Book Club: If These Walls Could Talk

It’s time to snuggle up with a blanket and a new book.

This month’s selection is a collection of stories from courageous women who show us that your voice does have power.

And one of those women of strength is here today to help us go between the pages.

Press play for more on this unique novel.





Get your copy of If These Walls Could Talk!

You can order it from Amazon.

When you do read it, shoot me an email and tell me what you thought.

If you’ve ever been through something similar to these women’s stories, you will love reading it as much as I did.

Contact Kerseclia for books, speaking engagements and trainings at wishbykerseclia@gmail.com

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/kerseclia.patterson

Book Orders: paypal.me/wishbykerseclia.com

Phone 919-632-8419

Next Appearances: February 28, 2019 11AM-3PM Blue’s Cafe Opioids: From the Eye of the Pharmacist Zion Missionary Baptist Church 1800 S. Governor St. Evansville, IN. 812-423-1963

Evansville African American Museum March 15, 2019 6pm Please Contact Dr. Ashley Jordan for additional details at 812-423-5188.

