44Book Club: The Spoils

It’s that time…time to grab a new good book and get lost in the pages.

This month’s selection is something a little different for us…”The Spoils” is a collection of stories that are independently fascinating, but work really well as a whole!

One critic wrote, “Pycior reminds us with insight and empathy that while we are all broken in different ways, we are all broken.”

And here to help me introduce you to this little wonder is the author.

He’s got a PhD in creative writing, has won awards, and his stories have been published all over…

And we don’t normally do this, but I want to give you all a little taste…

You might think you’re watching some kind of underground “fight club”, but it’s a professional boxing match, fully sanctioned by the state of Kansas.

And you probably don’t notice me, but I’m there, right in the middle of the ring.

It was my 137th bout, and after that many, you get a feeling about certain fighters.

There’s something that you can’t see from anywhere but inside the ring.

It’s in the eyes, and I know it when I see it, and I saw it that night in the eyes of Manuel Cardenza.

It’s an unsettling coldness that you can’t shake, not unlike, I imagine, looking into the eyes of a predator in the wild.

Each story moves at a really fast pace, and you just zip through these moments in people’s lives.

He’s uncovered and laid bare the gray area between doing what s best for oneself and acting to make others happy.

The book is “The Spoils” by Casey Pycior.

It’s a collection of fast paced short stories.

The spoils is available online at just about every website for books, and also at Barnes & Noble in Evansville.

Read it and let me know what you think, I may have you join me on the couch!

Happy reading Book Clubbers!

