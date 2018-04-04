44Book Club: Revenge in the Bluegrass

It’s a new month and that means a new book for 44Book Club!

This month’s book “Revenge in the Bluegrass” is a thrill ride that will keep you guessing as to what’s around the next page.

Local author Carol Maupin is here to talk about the story of Mattie McGraw, and how her whole life changes when she stumbles across something she wishes she didn’t.

Press “play” on the video for more about this tale of murder, chaos, and revenge…there may be a SPOILER or two…

“Revenge in the Bluegrass” is available online, and at Barnes & Noble Booksellers in Evansville.

If you’ve read the book and want to join 44Book Club, shoot me an emai at girons@wevv.com with your thoughts on this novel before April 19th.





