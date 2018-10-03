44Book Club: Red Flag and Other Poems

A new month means a new book here at 44Book Club!

And this month we’re doing something a little different.

When was the last time you read some thought provoking poetry?

We’ve got author Tim Heerdink here to discuss his book, “Red Flag and Other Poems”.

Goodreads says, “It commands attention with its message of remembrance for the Holocaust and vigilance for truth and justice in a world filled with deceit and injustice.”





Grab this month’s selection, “Red Flag and Other Poems” by Tim Heerdink.

You can find it online at most book retailers, and at Barnes and Noble in Evansville.

Proceeds from the book go to the C.A.N.D.L.E.S. Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Terre Haute, Indiana.

And I want to know what you think of this month’s selection, and which local author we should read next.

Shoot an email to me, girons@wevv.com.

Happy reading, book clubbers!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments