44Book Club: With One Shot

A new month means a new book for us, and this month’s selection for 44Book Club is hands down a roller coaster ride of perfidy, cruelty, violence and lies!

It’s been called “A riveting personal story of the American justice system”, and joining me to talk about “With One Shot” via Skype is the author, Dorothy Marcic.

I’ve been so excited to talk to all of you about this story!

It’s all the best things of “Making a Murderer” and “Unsolved Mysteries” combined!

This book is based on something that actually happened in her family.

This story is wild!

I actually had to take notes to keep up with the lies, shifting stories, and Suzanne’s many husbands.

But, so did the author!





This month’s selection is “With One Shot”, it’s the true story of how someone got away with murder, and has been hailed as “a rapid-fire, real-life thriller.”

“With One Shot” is available online, read the book and let me know what you think.

You can join me on the couch and re-cap this well-written look at injustice in a small Wisconsin town.

I’m telling you, this should be a Netflix series.

Happy reading Book Clubbers!

