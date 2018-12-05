44Book Club: A New Valhalla

It’s that time of month when we unveil a new great book by a local author, and this month’s book, “A New Valhalla”, has been called “Another can’t put down spy thriller”, and we have the author, the prolific Mike Whicker, here with us today to go between the pages of this new novel.

This is part of a series of spy novels (10) about former German spy Erika Lehmann, but I didn’t feel lost by starting with this book.

The history and characters from our history, like J Edgar Hoover, really suspend your disbelief and make you feel like this scenario could have actually happened!





But it always comes back to the cunning and bravery of Erika Lehmann (who was an actual spy from real history).

A New Valhalla is an exciting tale of cunning, corruption, treachery, brutality and bravery that will keep you turning the pages as fast as you can.

You can find this and the other Erika Lehmann novels by Mike Whicker online, and at Barnes and Noble in Evansville.

Books make a great Christmas gift!

After you’ve devoured this novel, shoot me an email and let me know what you thought!

And if you know of a good book by a local author that we should read, let us know about it.

Happy reading book clubbers.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments