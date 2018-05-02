44Book Club: Some Go Hungry

A new month means a new book for our 44Book Clubbers, and this month’s selection, “Some Go Hungry”, is a literary mystery that follows Grey Daniels on a return trip to his hometown of Fort Sackville, Indiana where, decades earlier, one of his gay classmates was brutally murdered.

While visiting, Grey must confront a painful past riddled in homophobia, secrets, religious hypocrisy and fear.

This novel has been hailed as “an intriguing tale of bigotry, religion, murder and personal redemption”, and author J. Patrick Redmond is here to talk about the book!

Press play to hear us explore the novel, and its theme of “finding your authentic self”.

You can find the novel online and at Barnes & Noble in Evansville.

You can also catch J. Patrick Redmond at the https://www.facebook.com/events/541764089556386/ in New Harmony next month!

Happy reading, Book Clubbers!



