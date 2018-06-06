44Book Club: Flying Jenny

It’s a new month, and that means a new book for you book clubbers!

This month’s selection, “Flying Jenny”, offers a vivid and exciting portrayal of when airplanes were a thing of wonder!

Joining me on the couch to tell us all about this novel, is the author, Theasa Touhy!

Press play for the details, but you’ll LOVE the two strong female leads with very different personalities and the historically accurate references.

People are doing all sorts of screwy things in 1929. It is a time of hope, boundless optimism, and prosperity. “Blue Skies” is the song on everyone’s lips. The tabloids are full of flagpole sitters, flappers, and marathon dancers. Ever since Charles Lindbergh flew across the Atlantic solo, the entire world has gone nuts over flying. But everyone agrees that the stunt pilots take the cake.

Jenny Flynn defies the odds and conventions in her pursuit of the sky. She attracts the attention of Laura Bailey, a brash reporter crashing through her own glass ceiling at a New York City newspaper. Laura chases the pilot’s story—and the truth about her own mysterious father—on a barnstorming escapade from Manhattan to the Midwest.

Flying Jenny is a vivid portrait of an earlier time when airplanes drew swarming crowds entranced by the pioneers—male and female—of flight.

You can find it everywhere, online, at Barnes and Noble, and even at Wal-Mart.

Grab your copy, then shoot an email to me at girons@wevv.com, with your thoughts!

Happy reading, book-clubbers!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premier Designs Independent Consultant Donna Robinson

Comments

comments