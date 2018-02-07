44Book Club: An Eye for an Eye

It’s a new month, and that means a new book at 44Book Club, and this month’s selection comes from a USA Today Best Selling Author!

“An Eye for an Eye” is the second installation in the Ellie Matthews series, it is a dark thriller and has been described as “an interesting psychological study of the product of a desperately unhappy family situation turned deadly”.

Press play to see what Caroline has to say about the book, her dive into the world of Forensic Science to prepare, and the ever present struggle between Good and Evil.

You’ll have a chance to meet Caroline, and pick up a copy of “An Eye for an Eye” at Mulberry Jean’s in Newburgh, on Saturday, February 17th, from 11am-2pm.

You can order the book online, and join me on the couch to talk about it!

Just shoot an email with your thoughts on the book to girons@wevv.com.



