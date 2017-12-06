44Book Club December: The Community I See

A new month means a new book here at 44Book Club!

This month we’re reading “The Community I See: Why I Have Hope for a Better Evansville”.

It’s being called a “wake up call”, and “an inspired vision of what real transformation requires”.

And we’re fortunate to have the author, right here on the couch!

I love that one of the main themes in this book is hope!

I’ve always pushed hope, and Gina is a cheerleader for hope as well.

And I want to mention, this isn’t just about pushing hope…the book says, “Adversity isn’t the problem”, that “it’s the door to potential seeming forever locked”, and Gina answers the question, “How do we unlock that door?”.

And the book brings up something that I’ve noticed…

Evansville is a very giving community, but sometimes we don’t know what charities are available, so someone starts their own, say for cancer, and this dilutes the good work.

The book suggest trying collaboration instead.

The book is “The Community I See, Why I Have Hope for a Better Evansville”, it’s available online, and is a super easy, fast moving, feel good read.

To join this month’s conversation, read the book!

Then shoot an email to me, girons@wevv.com, with your information, before December 18th.

You can sit on the couch and talk about the book, or send me your thoughts and we’ll air them.

Happy reading, Book Clubbers!





