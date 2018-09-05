44Book Club: Confessions of a Hot Mess Mom

It’s a new month, which means we get a new book to snuggle up on the couch with.

I absolutely love this book, for its humor and hope, Moms…we aren’t alone, and there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.

Confessions of a Hot Mess Mom is a humor memoir from Amber Meyer that offers nuggets of hard-earned mom wisdom paired with sidesplitting stories about parenting and marriage.

Sometimes a life filled with love needs a little bit of itching powder…

And Amber, mom of three, isn’t afraid to use it! After Amber married her high school sweetheart, she quickly learned that navigating the trials and tribulations of marriage would take a wickedly dry sense of humor and more than a little optimism. Life has blessed Amber with a treasure trove of stories to tell… some painful, others undeniably hilarious.

Whether it be a Griswold-worthy trip to Disney World, the arrival of an incorrigible yellow lab, or a dose of marital communication with a few pinches of strategically-placed itching powder, Amber has learned to stay true to herself.

The perfect read for moms who need a laugh to make it through yet another cereal aisle tantrum. This book has enough humor and heart to get you through it all.

Find “Confessions of a Hot Mess Mom” on Amazon, or at Barnes & Noble in Evansville, and grab it for yourself!

Send me your thoughts to girons@wevv.com (ILOVED IT).

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

