44Blues Artist of the Month: Roy Carter

The Blues has deep roots here in the Tri State, and to celebrate that musical heritage, we unveil a new local Blues musician every month!

April’s artist is a local legend in the musical community, known for his versatility…he doesn’t just play The Blues, he performs R&B, Funk, and Rock, with some Jazz along the line.

We’ll flash a list of gigs, so you know where to catch him this month…welcome to the 44Stage, Roy Carter!





Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments