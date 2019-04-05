44Blues Artist of the Month: Roy Carter

April 5th, 2019 44News This Morning, Entertainment

The Blues has deep roots here in the Tri State, and to celebrate that musical heritage, we unveil a new local Blues musician every month!

April’s artist is a local legend in the musical community, known for his versatility…he doesn’t just play The Blues, he performs R&B, Funk, and Rock, with some Jazz along the line.

We’ll flash a list of gigs, so you know where to catch him this month…welcome to the 44Stage, Roy Carter!


