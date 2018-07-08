44Blues Artist of the Month: Lindsey Williams

The Blues is a huge part of our culture here in the tristate, and we’re celebrating every month with a new Blues musician!

This month’s artist is very well known, and plays all over the area.

You can catch him every Thursday at Bar Louie Evansville, and then next Saturday, July 14th at Center Street Bar in Madisonville, we’ll flash up a full-screen with these and the rest of his gigs…

Welcome to the 44stage, Lindsey Williams!



I don’t exactly fit in the traditional blues category. Heavily influenced by thumb and finger style guitarists like Chet Atkins and Tommy Emmanuel but I write more from an Americana place. Solo wise I’m more of a Hodge-podge of Clapton and Gilmour with a little Tim Reynolds. Vocally I lean more soul and folk kind of blues. 70 sounds. Love big harmonies like Little River Band and a good clean lead line like James Taylor.

