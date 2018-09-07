44Blues Artist of the Month: Jonas Cowan

The Tri State has an affinity for The Blues, and we celebrate that every month with our 44Blues band.

This month’s artist has that thumb-picking style, and is a fan of Robert Johnson and Lightning Hopkins.

Catch him tonight at First Friday on Haynie’s Corner, September 22nd at the Franklin Street Bazaar and at the Burdette Blues Fest later this month.

You’re going to want to catch him live…welcome to the 44Stage, Jonas Cowan!





Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments