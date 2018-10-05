44News | Evansville, IN

44Blues Artist of the Month: Honey Roy Carter

October 5th, 2018 44News This Morning, Entertainment

It’s a new month, and we’ve got a brand new artist singing the blues…he can play it all, and when he does, the emphasis is on danceable grooves.

Turn up the volume, prepare to dance along, and welcome to the 44Stage, Honey Roy Carter!

And if you know an artist that deserves some recognition, send their contact information to me at girons@wevv.com.


Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin Irons

44News Entertainment Insider.

