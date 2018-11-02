44Blues Artist of the Month: Dave Leech

The Blues is a huge part of our culture here in the Tri-State, and we’re celebrating every month with a new Blues musician!

This month’s artist is heavily influenced by Eric Clapton, BB King, Santana, Stevie Ray Vaughn, and Robben Ford.

His style has been described as a smooth buttery modern Blues.

You can catch his band, Geezer 2.0, November tenth at Rookies Restaurant and Bar in Henderson, and you can follow his band on Facebook.

Welcome to the 44Stage, Dave Leech!

Lace up your dancing shoes and press play.





