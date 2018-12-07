44Blues Artist of the Month: Carl Rodenberg

Every month we celebrate our Tri State heritage by singing The Blues with a new artist of the month.

This month’s featured musician is a local legend who plays it all!

You can catch him live December 14th at Lamasco Bar and Grill, the 16th at Rolling Hills Country Club “Brunch with Santa”, the 21st at Lamasco, and Red Geranium every Saturday through the months of December and January in 2019.

Welcome to the 44Stage, Carl Rodenberg!





Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments