44Blues Artist of the Month: Alonzo Pennington

Every month we celebrate the Tri-State’s musical heritage with a new 44Blues Artist of the Month.

This month’s artist’s style has been described as a funky take on low-country blues.

Find him tonight at Mojo’s Boneyard…welcome to the 44Stage, Alonzo Pennington!

Along with teaching guitar workshops and performing across the country, Alonzo has an instructional DVD and online course available through www.truefire.com.





